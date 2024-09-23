Factory employee attacked with toilet cleaning liquid in Bengaluru

A 31-year-old factory employee, who was returning home from a bar and restaurant, sustained severe burn injuries after being attacked by an unidentified man with a toilet cleaning chemical at Summanahalli under Kamakshipalya police station limits in Bengaluru on September 22.

The victim, Nagesh Konda, sustained burn injuries on his face and hands. He managed to reach home and inform his roommate Anisha. He was taken to a private hospital before being shifted to Victoria hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Nagesh was working as a fitter in a factory for the last two years. He was living in a rented house with his friend.

Nagesh said that the attack took place when he was walking on the roadside while talking to his friend on the phone.

The attacker left a plastic bottle at the scene of the crime. The bottle has been seized by the police.

The Kamakshipalya police have registered a case and efforts are on to track down the attacker.

