Factory employee arrested for killing cousin over an affair

The Dobbspet police arrested a 19-year-old factory employee who allegedly stabbed his cousin to death over an affair on Thursday.

The accused, Naveen, a resident of Maralakunte who was working as a labourer in a factory, allegedly had an affair with a woman in the neighbourhood. The duo had a fight and the woman stopped talking to Naveen and blocked his number. Naveen later tried to contact her with his cousin Nagesh’s, 25, number to patch up. However, the woman started having an affair with Nagesh, which upset Naveen, the police said.

The accused had warned Nagesh to stay away many times but in vain. On Thursday, Naveen invited Nagesh for a party and argued over this issue again. In the melee, Naveen allegedly stabbed Nagesh multiple times. He later called an ambulance and shared the location before fleeing from the spot.

The ambulance staff reached the location within a few minutes, found Nagesh dead, and alerted the police. Based on the information, the police tracked down Naveen through the call he had made to the ambulance. Initially, Naveen feigned ignorance, but the police analysed his call record details and questioned him in detail, which allegedly led him to confess to the crime. The accused has been booked for murder. He has been remanded in judicial custody.