August 30, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

High drama prevailed at Ramagondanahalli, a suburban pocket of Whitefield, on August 29 evening after locals planned to stage a protest against illegal borewells and supply of water. Eventually, the matter was settled in a police station.

The locals, led by Jagadish, were planning to hold a protest on August 31 demanding an end to supply of water pumped from borewells in around Bengaluru as water levels in the village are depleting. He alleged that the borewells were dug by people who are in the business of supplying water and the borewells are illegal as there is no permission from the local authorities.

The area has approximately 25 borewells that yield about 200 tankers (capacity: 12,000 litres) of water every day.

Mr. Jagadish told The Hindu that on August 29 evening, the road leading to his home, and that of others, was blocked with bricks by borewell water suppliers. On being confronted, the borewell water supply businessmen picked a fight.

Mr. Jagadish said one of the operators claimed to have been doing business for many years, and stopping supply will jeopardise his business. He also offered to dig borewells to provide water to the locals who are facing a shortage.

Mr. Jagadish explained that most residents in his village are dependent on borewells in their homes. After water supply businesspersons began digging borewells and pumping water round-the-clock, the borewells in their homes dried up. The locals are now forced to pay ₹2,000-₹2,500 per tanker of water. “If this practice does not stop, there will no water left in the village to drink,” he said.

Another local claimed that the water supply mafia were enraged by the campaign against illegal borewells. We were circulating pamphlets about the protest, but now, villagers are scared to participate in the demonstration,” he said.

The matter reached the police station. Mr. Jagadish said the water supply businesspersons told the police that they will dig borewells to compensate the locals. “But the villagers will go ahead with the protest, as this is not a solution. Only 30% of the village has water connections. What this village needs is a permanent solution for drinking water,” he added.

Srinivas Reddy of Bengaluru Navnirman Party said his party will stand in solidarity with the villagers as these borewells are illegal and are causing water problems. The party will support the protest, and authorities should work out a permanent solution to end water issues.

