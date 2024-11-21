 />
Faceless and contactless: BBMP’s e-khata system, a transparent single source of truth for Bengaluru’s property owners

The Hindu’s extensive coverage of the e-khata issuance system developed and launched by the BBMP, which has been a year in the making.

Published - November 21, 2024 04:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of buildings in Bengaluru. File Photo.

A view of buildings in Bengaluru. File Photo. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched e-khata, a digitally-processed khata issuance system on October 1 for the citizens of the State capital. Under this, the property owners have to first download the draft of e-khata from www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

The draft of e-khata can be searched using the name of the property owner. After downloading the draft, the applicants should submit the required document. The system then electronically gives approval for the property owners to secure final e-khata. So far, more than 6 lakh drafts have been downloaded by the property owners.

The BBMP’s 22 lakh property records were being maintained manually in physical registers in over 5,500 ledgers. The same has been digitised and draft khatas have been uploaded online. Digitisation began in 2023 after directions from Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

As the Revenue Department has made e-khata mandatory for registration of properties it is necessary to secure it for those who want to sell the property. The aim is to make a single source of truth of property and land records, automatic property tax system, automatic mutation based on Aadhaar and eliminate corruption in procuring khata permanently.

As the revenue department has made e-khata mandatory for registration of properties it is necessary to secure for those who want to sell the property.
Premium
All you need to know about the faceless, contactless e-khata system launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Shreyas H.S.
On October 1, the BBMP rolled out an e-khata system for property owners to download e-khata, an electronic version of A or B khata.
Bengaluru
BBMP e-khata system uses blockchain technology to protect data and carry out fool-proof transactions
Shreyas H.S.
An aerial view of the buildings and apartments in the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru’s e-khata leads to discovery of duplicate property records in manual registers
Shreyas H.S.
Karnataka
BBMP to empower cyber cafes to help property owners apply for e-khatas
The Hindu Bureau
In Bengaluru, there are nearly five lakh properties without khata.
New Articles
BBMP to launch portal for property owners to obtain fresh e-khata
The Hindu Bureau
The Urban Development Department has agreed to roll out provisions and procedures for e-khata, on the lines of those implemented by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in the State Capital.
Karnataka
Karnataka to roll out e-khata for all properties in GPs, ULBs to avoid fictitious transactions
The Hindu Bureau
KARNATAKA BENGALURI 09/07/2024 An aerial view of high rise buildings , flats , apartments in Bengaluru . Photo : K BHAGYA PRAKASH /THE HINDU
Bengaluru
E-khatas can now be obtained at BangaloreOne centres
The Hindu Bureau
The State government has made e-khata mandatory for registration of properties and hence downloading the final e-khata is necessary for the owners. 
Karnataka
BBMP starts issuing final e-khatas, over 48,000 issued till date
Shreyas H.S.
A view of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office at Hudson Circle.
Bengaluru
In 24 days, BBMP records 5 lakh downloads of draft e-khatas
Shreyas H.S.
To view and download the draft e-khata, citizens must log in using an OTP sent to their mobile phones. 
Bengaluru
BBMP releases 22 lakh ward-wise draft e-khatas
The Hindu Bureau
According to a senior BBMP official, at least 2.5 lakh properties out of 21 lakh digitised properties do not have property identification numbers in the draft e-khata.
Bengaluru
With new e-khata system, BBMP aims to bring 5 lakh properties under tax net for the first time
Shreyas H.S.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has digitised records of 21 lakh properties from over 5,000 record books.
Bengaluru
Test run of e-khata system rolled out; citizens asked download draft of the document
The Hindu Bureau
An aerial view of buildings in Bengaluru.
Karnataka
Implementation of e-khata for property registration in city likely to see month’s delay 
Shreyas H.S.
The mandatory e-khata for registration of properties in BBMP will be implemented from October. 
Karnataka
Loss owing to fake khatas pegged at ₹500 crore in Bengaluru alone, says Revenue Minister
The Hindu Bureau
The civic body has digitised around 21 lakh property records in Bengaluru to implement a fully online, faceless, and contactless e-khata system.
Bengaluru
Only digital e-khatas from September 30 for properties in Bengaluru
The Hindu Bureau
Digitisation of Bengaluru’s property records began last year after directions from Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.
Bengaluru
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike digitises records of 21 lakh properties
Shreyas H.S.

