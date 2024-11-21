Faceless and contactless: BBMP’s e-khata system, a transparent single source of truth for Bengaluru’s property owners

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched e-khata, a digitally-processed khata issuance system on October 1 for the citizens of the State capital. Under this, the property owners have to first download the draft of e-khata from www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

The draft of e-khata can be searched using the name of the property owner. After downloading the draft, the applicants should submit the required document. The system then electronically gives approval for the property owners to secure final e-khata. So far, more than 6 lakh drafts have been downloaded by the property owners.

The BBMP’s 22 lakh property records were being maintained manually in physical registers in over 5,500 ledgers. The same has been digitised and draft khatas have been uploaded online. Digitisation began in 2023 after directions from Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

As the Revenue Department has made e-khata mandatory for registration of properties it is necessary to secure it for those who want to sell the property. The aim is to make a single source of truth of property and land records, automatic property tax system, automatic mutation based on Aadhaar and eliminate corruption in procuring khata permanently.