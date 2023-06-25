HamberMenu
Fabricator booked for marrying girl two months before she turned 18 years of age

The victim was admitted to Vani Vilas Hospital for delivery and the doctor found her age to be 18 years and seven months

June 25, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Soladevanahalli police have registered a case against John Phillips, charging him under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act.

The Soladevanahalli police on Friday booked a 21-year-old fabricator for marrying a girl while she was two months short of legal age for marriage.

The incident occurred when on June 19 the victim was admitted to Vani Vilas Hospital for delivery, and the doctor who counselled the girl found her age to be 18 years seven months at the time of delivery. The doctors filed a report with the police who rushed to the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim, before filing a complaint.

The Soladevanahalli police have registered a case against John Phillips, charging him under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the victim was working as a domestic help at a house in Annapoorneshwari Nagar in Kempapura. The accused was working in a near-by shop in the neighborhood. They fell in love and got married.

The victim, according to the police, conceived in September in 2022 and was admitted to the hospital on June 19.

The couple are happily married, but since she was two months short of the legal age for marriage, a case has been registered. The police have now submitted a report to the court to take necessary action in this case.

