Eye care centre launches ‘reverse diabetes’ initiative

Diabetes is a common cause for blindness in the 20-75 age group

With diabetes being a common cause of blindness in the 20-75 age group and high blood sugar leading to diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, cataract, and glaucoma, a Bengaluru-based eye care centre has launched a ‘reverse diabetes’ initiative.

Under the initiative, Narayana Nethralaya will set up an exclusive clinic manned by a team of 15 specialists to address and treat diabetic eye diseases.

Addressing mediapersons, K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman and managing director of Narayana Nethralaya, said nearly 70% of the 1,500 patients seen on a daily basis come with diabetic eye diseases. “The team will work towards assisting patients on methods to reverse diabetes, and spread awareness about complications that diabetes can cause,” he said.

The team will include ophthalmologists, retina specialists, general physicians and dieticians who will work together to provide comprehensive care to help patients reach the goal of diabetes reversal and remission.

“Over the last few decades of my practice, I have seen the devastation that eye diseases can cause. The toll it takes on families with diabetic eye patients is unimaginable. Apart from financial burden, such patients suffer emotional trauma and have to compromise on quality of life. The fear of blindness among my patients made me start this reverse diabetes initiative,” he said.