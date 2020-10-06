Bengaluru

Extra polling stations for RR Nagar bypoll

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad visits Dr. B R Ambedkar Sports Complex in Basaveshwara Nagar to inspect preparations for the by-election to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Preparations for the November 3 bypoll for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency are in full swing.

According to sources, following directives issued by the Election Commission, auxiliary (extra) polling stations are being set up as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. The increased number of polling stations will help reduce crowding and ensure that social distancing norms are followed.

In addition to the 381 polling stations, another 297 will be set up in areas where more than 1,000 votes are expected to be cast in each station.

“It is also decided to change 68 places which had earlier served as polling stations as maintaining social distancing would not be possible there due to space constraints. We have sent the new list to the Election Commission, and information regarding the same will be shared with the general public,” BBMP Commissioner and election in-charge officer N. Manjunath Prasad said.

