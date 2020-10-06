Extra polling stations for RR Nagar bypoll

Preparations for the November 3 bypoll for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency are in full swing.
According to sources, following directives issued by the Election Commission, auxiliary (extra) polling stations are being set up as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. The increased number of polling stations will help reduce crowding and ensure that social distancing norms are followed.
In addition to the 381 polling stations, another 297 will be set up in areas where more than 1,000 votes are expected to be cast in each station.
“It is also decided to change 68 places which had earlier served as polling stations as maintaining social distancing would not be possible there due to space constraints. We have sent the new list to the Election Commission, and information regarding the same will be shared with the general public,” BBMP Commissioner and election in-charge officer N. Manjunath Prasad said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath