Extended metro line on Mysuru Road likely to be operational by July-end

With trial runs over, BMRCL to seek safety clearance by third week of June

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is hoping to start commercial operations of the extended Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri by July-end. Officials estimate that will benefit around 75,000 people every day.

BMRCL managing director Rakesh Singh told The Hindu that with trial runs on the 7.53-km line over, they would approach the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for inspection and safety clearance by the third week of June. He added that 90-92% of civil work had been completed at five stations. At Kengeri, 80% of work is over.

The BMRCL had planned to open the line in November 2020, but was unable to meet the deadline in view of the pandemic. The second wave of COVID-19 this year also impeded progress. “The pandemic situation in the last one month has impacted the work. If the situation improves, the entire civil work will be complete by June. We will approach the CRS for clearances,” said Mr. Singh. He added that as the CRS was an independent body, it would set its own timeline for inspection and clearances. “We are hoping that by July, we will be able to start commercial operations,” he added.

Operations will also depend on the pandemic situation and the government guidelines. At present, on account of the lockdown imposed by the State government, the BMRCL is not operating metro services.

Fare structure

The maximum fare for the commute from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will be ₹56. On the longest stretch, from Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is part of the Green Line, tickets will be priced at ₹60. There are six stations on the extended line: Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri.

Parking facilities will be made available at Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, and a two-level parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal, with bus bays at both sides of the station. All stations have a road crossing facility for the public, barring Kengeri Bus Terminal Station where a footbridge will be built to connect the BMTC bus terminal.

The line has an automatic fare collection system compatible for using the National Common Mobility Card and QR code ticketing to travel in Namma Metro. Through banks, the BMRCL is likely to issue NCMC cards for Namma Metro travel in June.