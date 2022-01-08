Explosion in godown that stored over 90 cylinders

One person was injured in a massive explosion at a godown in Mudalapalya where nearly a hundred LPG cylinders were stored. The godown, which caught fire, was destroyed. According to the police, the explosion occurred at Bharat Bhavani gas agency while the cylinders were being filled illegally. The owner of the agency, identified as Bettaiah, sustained minor injuries

Fire and Emergency Service Personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire before it could spread. Police estimate that there were over 90 domestic, commercial and even mini–cylinders in the godown.

Inquiries revealed that Bettaiah was illegally refilling a mini gas stove cylinder at the time of the explosion. A case has been booked against him,” said a police officer.