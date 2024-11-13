Exploring urban ecology through stories, verse and flavours

The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), in collaboration with the Bengaluru Sustainability Forum, will host a series of sessions exploring urban biodiversity this Saturday, November 16. These sessions are part of the ongoing Urban Ecology Exhibition at the IIHS Library, an attempt to introduce a broader audience to this emerging field through engaging activities focussed on India. The exhibition, which will run till December 24, has been curated by Mihir Kulkarni, IIHS School of Environment and Sustainability, Bengaluru Sustainability Forum, and the IIHS Library Team.

Some of the sessions that will occur on Saturday include a talk titled Can we Make Responsible Seafood Choices? by Mayuresh Gangal, the co-founder of Know Your Fish Initiative; a talk followed by a cooking demonstration titled Edible Plants in the Urban Ecosystem by visual artists and arts facilitator Suresh Kumar G.; a storytelling session titled Urban Ecology in Folklore and Culture by performance storyteller, Vikram Sridhar and an eco-poetry workshop, Weaving Words., by poets Mamta Sagar & Kaavya Sanje.

The sessions will run between 10.30 and 6 p.m. at the IIHS Campus, Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru. Admission is free, but registration is required to attend. For additional information on this event, contact bengalurusustainabilityforum@gmail.com or log into library.iihs.co.in/exhibitions.