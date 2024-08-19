Exploring Global Education Opportunities: The Hindu International Education Fair at Christ University

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair kicked off on Monday, August 19, at Christ University.

The first day of the two-day event drew over 1,000 attendees, including students, parents, and industry experts. The premises featured 16 stalls representing various departments, companies, and event sponsors.

Fr. Viju P. Devassy, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Christ (deemed to be university), the chief guest, delivering the keynote address, said that India played a pivotal role in the global higher education market: “This immense growth is driven by the aspirations of millions of young Indians who seek to enhance their knowledge, skills, and global exposure through higher education. Our combined efforts in organizing events, seminars, and educational fairs have consistently provided students with the tools they need to succeed both in India and abroad.”

The guest of honor for the event was Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the BWSSB, who underscored the importance of overcoming self-doubt and fear to pursue one’s true desires.

The event encompassed five sessions which were led by Arvind Shivamani, Education USA Advisor, Sunil Manjappa, Branch Manager — Bengaluru, FES Study Abroad powered by Fragomen, Yash Khakhar, Manager Bengaluru, Campus France, C. Poornachandra Rao, Chief Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, and Suganya Tamalapadi, Regional Officer, DAAD.

Johnny Joseph, Registrar (Academics) at Christ (Deemed to be University), Satish Kumar B.S., Deputy Chief of Bureau, and Vidhu Shankar, Assist Vice President Advertisement, Karnataka and East — The Hindu Group, were also in attendance.

Beyond the informative sessions, the fair offered students the opportunity to interact with representatives from renowned universities and consultancies, explore diverse academic programs, and seek personalised guidance on their study abroad aspirations.

Rhea Pradhan, a first-year Psychology master’s student who attended the fair found the sessions easy to understand, “Interacting with representatives in person has given me a much clearer understanding of my options than simply surfing the internet. The entire application process feels less stressful this way. I’m not overwhelmed.”

The fair will take place again in Bengaluru on Tuesday (August 20) at Christ University — Kengeri campus, in Coimbatore on August 22 and 23 at Taj Vivanta and Kumaraguru College of Technology respectively, in Chennai on August 25 and 26 at Loyola College, in Kochi on August 28 at Taj Vivanta, and in Delhi on August 30 at Dr. Ambedkar Convention Centre.

The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair is presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and powered by the Bank of Maharashtra. The knowledge partner from the U.S.A. is Education USA, from France is Campus France, from Germany, is DAAD, the associate partner is HDFC Credila, the global banking partner is Bank of Baroda, forex, and the travel partner is Unimoni and the venue partner for the event is Christ University, Bengaluru.