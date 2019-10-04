Explore elements in the Periodic Table

Bring any item to the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on M.G. Road from Saturday and find out which element of the Periodic Table it contains.

Russian chemist Dimitri Mendeleev proposed the Periodic Table, which organises all chemical elements by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties, 150 years ago. The United Nations has marked 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table.

To mark this landmark, Science Gallery Bengaluru and Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) have collaborated with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research to present ‘Elements: Stuff that Matters’, a week-long exhibition from October 5 to 11 at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre.

The interactive exhibition will enable young adults to engage with the elements of the Periodic Table. Entry to the exhibition is free.

All through the week, the organisers will conduct workshops and “hands-on” activities. The exhibits include a graphic history of the Periodic Table, a testing table, RSC’s digital interactive display and the BYOE (Bring Your Own Element). They are also engaging visitors in art and music sessions centred around science and elements.

Madhushree Kamak, the program associate, says the aim is to ‘script science back into culture’. The mandate of the exhibition is to encourage collaboration between science, culture, reality, and experimentation.

Ajit Sharma, General Manager of RSC, says, “We chose to host this event on the historic M.G. Road to bring science out of academic institutions and labs, and into the heart of the city.”

Royal Society of Chemistry is a UK-based NGO that aims to create an international platform to promote and celebrate chemistry.

Science Gallery, Bengaluru is part of an international network that originated in Dublin, Ireland. There are only 12 galleries across the world of which one space is a work in progress at Bengaluru. This will be the only one in India and is currently the only one in Asia as well. The pop-up exhibition at Rangoli Metro Art Centre is their first program to be undertaken in India.