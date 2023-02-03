Explained | The sorry state of affairs at Indira Canteens

February 03, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Story so far

Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, which are already starved of funds, are now hit by a water crisis. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has cut water supply to the canteens for non-payment of bills. In December 2022, 15 mobile Indira Canteens were shut down citing lack of patronage.

Most canteens in Bengaluru are suffering due to what the opposition alleges is lack of interest by the BJP government to fund operations of the canteens, which were launched in 2017 by the Congress government.

What are Indira Canteens?

Indira Canteens were set up in Karnataka in March 2017 with the aim of serving the urban poor on the lines of the Amma Canteens in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. While breakfast is available at a subsidised rate of ₹5 per plate, lunch and dinner are offered at ₹10 per plate. The then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget, had set aside ₹100 crore for these canteens, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On August 16, 2017, 101 Indira Canteens were inaugurated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had the first breakfast at the canteen in Jayanagar. Later, the initiative was expanded to various parts of Karnataka.

BJP sidelines canteens

The opposition Congress alleges that things started to change when the BJP came to power. The canteens in Bengaluru, though operational, have become a pale shadow of their former selves.

Karnataka government had been providing 30% subsidy to the BBMP for operating Indira Canteens in Bengaluru. In 2017-18 and 2018-2019, the then government allocated ₹100 crore and ₹145 crore, respectively.

After the BJP government took over, in the past two years, no funds were allocated for the scheme. Hence, the civic body had to allot funds to the canteens from its already stretched budget. The BBMP had earmarked ₹60 crore in the 2022-23 budget for running the Indira Canteens, which was less than half of what was allotted in 2018-19.

In 2020, Mr. Siddaramaiah had written a letter to the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealing to clear contractors’ bills. He had alleged that the BJP was trying to scuttle the welfare scheme by not releasing funds on time, making it difficult for the local bodies to clear bills of contractors.

What is BBMP planning?

The popularity of the canteen has come down. Hence, the BBMP is looking to shift the canteens, which are in less populated areas, to densely populated areas.

A BBMP official involved with the project said, “It is true that the canteens are not as popular as earlier, specially after the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking at various ways to popularise the canteen and target more people in the coming days.

“One measure is to relocate canteens in lesser populated areas to densely populated areas, such as bus stands, railway stations, and market areas. The State Cabinet has given the nod for the move. The Urban Development Department (UDD) is conducting a survey,” the official added.

This measure is aimed at making the canteens economically viable and also serve more people. At present, Indira Canteens provide meals to around 70,000 persons every day, according to the civic body.

Vendors not paid

At present, three vendors ChefTalk, Rewards and Adamya Chetana are providing food in the canteens at a cost of ₹55.30 for three meals a day, which is borne by the civic body.

However, the vendors allege that the BBMP has not cleared pending bills.

A representative of Cheftalk Food said, “BBMP is yet to clear our bills, which are due for several months. Despite bills not being cleared, we are providing food in the canteens.”

After BWSSB disconnected water supply, the vendors also alleged that the previous contractors had not been paying bills on time, which resulted in disconnection of water supply by the BWSSB.

“The previous vendor has not paid the water bill because their dues were not cleared by the BBMP on time, which led to water disconnection. Now, we are depending on water tankers and cans for drinking water in canteens,” according to a manager in one of the canteens.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath confirmed that water bills have not been paid. “I have received complaints regarding shortage of drinking water in Indira Canteens. As per the agreement, the contractors are responsible for providing water at Indira Canteens, and they have to pay the water bill. This is the agreement between the contractor and BWSSB,” he said.

Why were mobile Indira Canteens shut?

Around 15 mobile Indira Canteens were operational in Bengaluru, according to BBMP officials.

In December 2022, the BBMP shut down all mobile Indira Canteens in Bengaluru.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath explained, “We did not have any intention of shutting down mobile canteens. However, we are not seeing many people using them. Apart from mobile Indira Canteens, all other canteens are operational.”

A senior Palike official said that the main reason for shutting down mobile canteens was that contractors were not satisfied with the payment for keeping them operational.