GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Experts shed light on bamboo cultivation and uses

‘India taps only one-tenth of its bamboo potential due to lack of facilities for value addition and transportation, as well as low productivity, which is about 2 tons per hectare annually’

Published - June 29, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bamboo products displayed at the State-level workshop on bamboo cultivation, processing, value addition, marketing and exhibition of value-added products of bamboo, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bamboo products displayed at the State-level workshop on bamboo cultivation, processing, value addition, marketing and exhibition of value-added products of bamboo, in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“Raw bamboo is transported from the north-east to Bengaluru for manufacturing bamboo products. Without implementing research-based bamboo cultivation locally, achieving that level of quality remains a challenge,” said Sridhar Punati, Chairman of the Bamboo Society of India, on Friday, speaking at the State-Level workshop on Bamboo Cultivation, Processing, Value Addition, Marketing and Exhibition of Value Added Products of Bamboo.

He further said, “India taps only one-tenth of its bamboo potential due to lack of facilities for value addition and transportation, as well as low productivity, which is about 2 tons per hectare annually. This underutilization results in the country contributing only 4% to the global bamboo market, despite having 30% of the world’s bamboo resources.”

The event was convened under the joint auspices of the Institution of Agricultural Technologists, Departments of Agriculture, Watershed Development, Forest, Institution of Agroforestry Farmers and Technologists, Bengaluru and Bamboo Society of India.

Speaking at the event, B.L. Chidananda, a retired professor from the University of Agricultural Sciences, said, “Bamboo presents substantial advantages, including being a sustainable fuel source, a soft fibre, and a shelter material. It absorbs carbon dioxide, releases oxygen, reduces temperatures by 3-4 degrees, and conserves soil and water, making it eco-friendly.”

He said, “Despite these benefits, farmers face challenges in adopting bamboo cultivation due to irrigation issues, selecting the appropriate species for specific applications, marketing difficulties compared to other crops, high volume and transportation costs, and a non-profitable market. Bamboo, however, can be cultivated with less water and lower costs. It is a versatile material, durable for long-term use in furniture and the construction sector, beyond just small furniture and toys.”

He also highlighted that in 2017, the Indian government reclassified bamboo from a tree under the Indian Forest Act of 1927 and that this amendment facilitated bamboo cultivation by removing bureaucratic barriers, thereby enhancing productivity, employment, and economic opportunities in rural regions. “

During the farmers’ interaction session, a few farmers expressed dissatisfaction with their crops suffering from multiple diseases in November and December, resulting in nodal gum secretion in their bamboo yields. Consequently, they were compelled to sell their produce at significantly reduced prices. Additionally, a farmer from Mandya, Karnataka, highlighted the diminishing relevance of agroforestation education, particularly concerning Nilgiri trees.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.