Experts fear NEP’s multiple entry, exit system may increase dropouts

Bengaluru

18 October 2021 03:08 IST

With the National Education Policy of India (NEP) allowing multiple entry and exits for undergraduate programmes from the 2021-22 academic year, education experts and lecturers are worried that it may encourage students to drop out midway through the programme.

As per the NEP, students who sign up for UG programmes will receive a certificate if they choose to exit the course after completing the first year. Students will be awarded a diploma if they drop out after the second year. They will be awarded a degree at the end of the third year and an honors degree if they complete the fourth year. Students who drop out midway can continue their education later at any university or college and their credits can be transferred. While this move is likely to help students who want to continue their studies later, education experts and lecturers feel that it could also lead to students dropping out after the first or second year. “Students particularly from low-income families may opt to drop out after the first or second year as they will get a certificate or a diploma. Earlier, many of them would have stayed on to complete their degree as they did not want their efforts to be in vain. But now with this option, students may choose to drop out earlier,” a lecturer said.

Counselling

Advertising

Advertising

A principal of a government first grade degree college said that the Department of Higher Education must insist that students who choose to drop out undergo counselling to understand why they are taking this decision. “Lecturers should not encourage students to stop their studies midway,” the principal added.

More takers

K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University, however said that it would encourage more students to enroll for undergraduate programmes.

“As students are sure they will get a certificate or diploma, many who would otherwise have not opted for higher education will be encouraged to join UG programmes,” he said, adding that these students can rejoin the programmes and complete the course when they have the means and the time.