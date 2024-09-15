GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts discuss future of literature, society, and global media in education

Published - September 15, 2024 12:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) hosted its second International Conference on Literature, Society, and Global Media. The two-day event, which concluded on Saturday (Sept. 14), brought together leading experts, researchers, educators, and industry professionals to discuss the future of literature, society, and global media in education.

B.K. Ravi, Vice Chancellor of Koppal University, highlighted how digital media has transformed communication in India. “Regional channels have also allowed local communities to present their own stories in their native languages,” he said. “The media interface has ensured literature is not just confined to the pages but has extended to visual representation for a wider audience.”

George Alfred James, Emeritus, First Bhagwan Adinath Chair, Department of Philosophy and Religion, University of North Texas, in his keynote address, underscored the importance of how literature reflects societal changes and adapts to the evolving media landscape. “Today, the public has access to multiple news outlets, particularly in America, and they can choose where they get the information and disinformation,” he said.

Addressing environmental issues, he observed that Indian media is not giving as much visibility to these concerns as global media. He urged everyone to consider the critical role of media in addressing the pressing issue of carbon emissions, which poses a significant threat to the world’s existence.

Ayesha Khanum, Chairperson of the Karnataka Madhyama Academy, said journalism is a form of literature in a hurry and that media serves as the voice of society. She reflected on the changing perceptions of India in the global media, “India in Western media has evolved over the years, shifting from stereotypes to recognising India as a developing nation.”

