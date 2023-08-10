August 10, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government’s reluctance to grant permission to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to float new tenders and clear bills of contractors has drawn flak from citizens and urban experts who say that the city will suffer.

They argued that having halted every project in Bengaluru, except those run by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). the government should stop collecting taxes from residents for its inability to deliver. “Will BBMP stop collecting taxes for not carrying out any developmental works,” asked R K Mishra, a noted urban expert.

The government has ordered four special investigation teams (SIT), headed by IAS officials, to probe projects executed in the last three years and has sought a report in 30 days.

“This step by the government appears to be strategy to armtwist contractors. There are other agencies, like Lokayukta and CID, which are fully capable of carrying out a probe. While State can form an SIT to investigate and unearth corruption, it is also duty-bound to execute development works pivotal to the everyday life of citizens,” said Mr. Mishra.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Mishra said, “Although he is a seasoned politician, with regard to the city’s development, he appears to be not acting fast. The new government has not started work on a high-density corridor though a tender was called about nine months ago. All new projects have been stopped, bringing development work to a standstill.”

Another expert, who did not wished to be named, said halting of proejcts and pending payments will have a bearing on the civic elections. “The people of Bengaluru want to see development activities on the ground, and not mere talk about Brand Bengaluru. Over ₹2,500 crore is due to contractors. If the government directs BBMP to pay, it has to empty its coffers, further pushing BBMP into a corner. Mr. Shivakumar has to work towards resuming work instead of halting them, while he can take corrupt officials to task,” said the expert.

Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Namma Whitefield said while corruption has to be uprooted, forming an SIT is simply ‘meddling’ with the BBMP. “The government has to work towards forming a master plan, set up a planning authority, and integrate services to implement the 74th amendment to the Constitution. If Mr. Shivakumar focuses on this, the rest will fall in line. The city should be allowed to take care of its own development. The State Government should not interfere in affairs of the civic body,” he said.

