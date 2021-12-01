Experts back plan to curb entry of unvaccinated to public places

One of the recommendations is to test at least 10% school students every month

In the light of the threat from the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, the city-level expert committee has made a slew of recommendations. One of them is to restrict entry of unvaccinated persons in parks, theatres, malls and other public places, and testing at least 10% students in schools every month.

The committee members and senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, including Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Thrilokchandra, met on Wednesday to discuss the precautionary measures to be put in place.

Some of the measures recommended by the committee, include testing of all international passengers, keeping a close watch on the containment zones and clusters, increased testing, and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at meetings, gatherings, parties and other social events.

Mr. Thrilokchandra told The Hindu that the civic body had already increased testing in the city. The recommendations of the city-level expert committee were in line with those of the State-level Technical Advisory Committee. “The State Government will issue guidelines, which the BBMP will implement,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said that the civic body has intensified surveillance, including testing and contact tracing. The BBMP also had in place 54 teams that were checking adherence to CAB. “The number of COVID-19 positive cases is averaging around 150 to 170 a day. However, the virus is still among us, and citizens must reduce social interactions,” he said and urged citizens to not ignore symptoms and get tested.