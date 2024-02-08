February 08, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Bengaluru

A report submitted by an expert committee on the electrocution of a 23-year-old woman and her baby, in November in Hope Farm junction in Bengaluru, has highlighted that the quality of construction by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has come down due to the lack of awareness about existing standards and practices.

The expert committee was headed by S. Sumanth, former Director (Transmission), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and consisted of three other members including Prabhakar, Joint director, Central Power Research Institute (CPRI).

The committee mentioned a lack of strict checks at the time of commissioning infrastructure.

“After this stage, continuous monitoring of the safety regulations as stated in the lndian Electricity rules and manual of safety standards has to be implemented. A record of these needs to be maintained , as stipulated in the existing safety manuals.,” in order to prevent accidents in future, the report says.

While saying that the standards and practices should be strictly followed, the committee has also recommended that specifications for procurement of distribution equipment should also be upgraded.

After an inspection of the accident spot, the committee has listed out many infrastructural shortcomings like how instead of a Coyote conductor, a rabbit conductor (whose capacity is only 150 amp) was installed for about three spans of the overhead line. However, the peak load on the feeder is 200 amps. A continous overload of about 35% could have made it weak, the report says.

Earth guard stirrups, which are a standard construction practice of Bescom, were absent at the accident spot. These stirrups provide earthing to the conductors when they snap and prevent them from falling on to surfaces like concrete, which are poor conductors of electricity. Due to the resistance between the footpath and the conductor, there was no sufficient flow of current to the conductor, which is why the conductor did not trip after test charging, the report explains.

“What is most concerning is the presence of the OFC cables on the electric pole at the spot,” Mr. Sumanth said. “These were unauthorised OFC cables. The OFC workers themselves could have been electrocuted any time they were drawing these wiresn as they are not exposed to this kind of electric work. The OFC cables should maintain a safe distance from electric wires,” he said.

“This practice of allowing OFC wires on poles should be dispensed with. Also, OFC wires crossing HT and LT lines should be strictly dispensed with immediate effect,” the report recommends.

Along with this, the committee has given out several other short term and medium term actions for Bescom to prevent accidents.

“As per the report, Director (Technical) has been instructed to implement the recommendations. We have also instructed all the field officers to include the cost of these implementations in their budgets. They will all be implemented soon,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.