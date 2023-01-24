Exhibitors told to maintain COVID-19 protocol during Aero India show

January 24, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The organisers of the Aero India 2023 want the participants, especially the exhibitors, to undertake all precautions and maintain COVID-19 protocol during the airshow, which is to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, between February 13 and 17.

The exhibitors’ manual of the airshow has asked the exhibitors to strictly adhere to the safety and health precautionary measure as per the advisories and directives of State and Central governments.

“If the pandemic situation of COVID-19 emerges, the exhibitors shall strictly adhere to the safety and health precautionary measures during the pre-construction and post-construction period as per the advisories, directives of State and Central governments,” states the manual.

It has also asked the exhibitors to maintain a record of all the entrants and participants who will enter the stall. “They should be able to provide traceability support of suspects to local health authorities, if required. In line with the government guidelines, the entrants screened-out based on travel history, symptoms, information based on the medical interview sheet may be refused entry. Availability of information of any overseas COVID-19 cases, who were detected during or after the event, should be passed onto their respective embassies and the event organisers,” the manual adds.

With regard to food service, it says that the mode of food service is liable to change as per COVID-19 protocols like serving packed food. Exhibitors have also been asked to refrain from distributing printed and promotional material related to their products.

“The said material could be conveyed in digital format in light of the prevailing health concerns,” it adds.

During the last edition of the airshow in 2021, the organisers apart from asking all participants to follow COVID-19 related guidelines like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, also had directed visitors to produce a COVID-19 negative report taken 72 hours prior to their entry to the exhibition area. This time no such guidelines have been issued.