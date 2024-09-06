Exhibition on fireflies at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat from September 8

“Tejaswi Jeevaloka-12 – Fireflies World,” a photography exhibition-cum-workshop on fireflies, will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Bengaluru, from September 8 to 15. The event commemorates the birth anniversary of the renowned poet, the late K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi (September 8, 1938 – April 5, 2007).

The exhibition will offer a platform for attendees to interact with experts from 10.30 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. throughout the week-long event, according to a press release.

Poornachandra Tejaswi dedicated his life to raising awareness about environmental issues through his research and literary works.

Researchers note that fireflies are valuable indicators of environmental quality. “The lives of such eco-friendly fireflies are in danger today. Much harm to them is caused by mankind affecting their habitat due to extreme urbanisation, reckless development and the overuse of pesticides. Also troubling them are the artificial lights prevailing in human life,” said the release.

Despite their importance, research on fireflies in India remains limited. Inspired by Tejaswi, some volunteers are making efforts to promote awareness and conservation through studies and photography, the release added.

Tejaswi was a prominent Kannada writer and novelist, as well as a photographer, publisher, painter, naturalist, and environmentalist. In addition to his literary contributions, he was actively involved in conservation and environmental activism.