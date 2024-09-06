GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition on fireflies at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat from September 8

Published - September 06, 2024 11:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

“Tejaswi Jeevaloka-12 – Fireflies World,” a photography exhibition-cum-workshop on fireflies, will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Bengaluru, from September 8 to 15. The event commemorates the birth anniversary of the renowned poet, the late K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi (September 8, 1938 – April 5, 2007).

The exhibition will offer a platform for attendees to interact with experts from 10.30 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. throughout the week-long event, according to a press release.

Poornachandra Tejaswi dedicated his life to raising awareness about environmental issues through his research and literary works.

Researchers note that fireflies are valuable indicators of environmental quality. “The lives of such eco-friendly fireflies are in danger today. Much harm to them is caused by mankind affecting their habitat due to extreme urbanisation, reckless development and the overuse of pesticides. Also troubling them are the artificial lights prevailing in human life,” said the release.

Despite their importance, research on fireflies in India remains limited. Inspired by Tejaswi, some volunteers are making efforts to promote awareness and conservation through studies and photography, the release added.

Tejaswi was a prominent Kannada writer and novelist, as well as a photographer, publisher, painter, naturalist, and environmentalist. In addition to his literary contributions, he was actively involved in conservation and environmental activism.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.