Exhibition of foreign cartoons from August 21

BENGALURU

19 August 2021 12:00 IST

To mark the 15th anniversary of Indian Cartoon Gallery, an exhibition of foreign cartoons will be held from August 21. The gallery, since its inception, has organised 170 cartoon exhibitions. This will be the 171st exhibition.

The selected entries of the Maya Kamath Memorial Awards 2020 competition, including the award winning cartoons of MKMA 2019 and MKMA 2020, will be exhibited.

The exhibition will be open to members of the public till September 11 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. except on Sundays. The venue is Indian Cartoon Gallery, No.1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, Bengaluru - 560001