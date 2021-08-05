Exhibition and sale of sarees and jewellery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU

05 August 2021 10:37 IST

Vastrabhushana – an exhibition of sarees and jewellery – commenced in Bengaluru on August 4. It is open to the public between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. till August 8.

Organised by Sampoorna, a non-profit NGO, the exhibition focuses on sarees with latest designs, colour combinations and motifs. As many as 37 weavers, designers and craftsmen from different regions of the country will be displaying their work. Complementing them will be jewellery artisans presenting their collection of stone, silver and antique recreations with accessories.

The venue is The United Theological College, No. 63, Millers Road, Benson Town.