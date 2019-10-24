‘Exercise caution while lighting crackers’

Last year's Deepavali shattered the life of seven-year-old Raju whose left eye was seriously impaired while he was bursting crackers. Raju, from Sunkadkatte, had placed an ‘atom bomb’ in a bottle and lit it. Fragments of the cracker ruptured the eye globe, causing serious injury.

Incidents of firecracker-related injuries can take the sparkle out of Deepavali if proper caution is not taken. About 40% of the victims are by-standers with half of them being teenage boys.

Although ophthalmologists and several non-governmental organisations launched efforts to propagate a firecracker-free Deepavali a few years ago, the situation remains the same. However, with increased awareness, incidents of firecracker injuries have reduced over the years. This year too, some hospitals are conducting programs in schools to encourage a ‘Green Deepavali’.

The worst affected

Fireworks-related injuries range in severity from burnt fingers and lacerations to serious disability and permanent loss of vision.

“If onlookers are the worst affected, children, who are left to themselves while bursting crackers, are the usual victims. Such injuries can be prevented and their impact reduced if proper precautions are taken. We have treated 130 cases in the last three years,” says K. Bhujang Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director, Narayana Nethralaya.

Calling upon people to avoid lighting heavy and loud crackers, Dr. Shetty says, “While small crackers cause common injuries such as mild burns on the skin, eyelashes or eyelids, heavy crackers such as rockets and ‘atom bombs' can cause serious damage to the cornea (front portion of the eye), bleeding inside the eye, tear and detachment of the retina and injury to the optic nerve leading to permanent loss of vision.”

Crackers should always be burst in an open area, and children should light them only under adults’ supervision. “Follow the safety instructions on the cracker box, do not try to reignite crackers,” he says adding that in case of eye injuries, people should not panic and immediately see a doctor.

B.L. Sujatha Rathod, director of the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, says the hospital that will function round-the-clock during the festival and has also set up a helpline (26707176/ 26701646/ 9481740137) that people can call in case of injuries.

“Although there has been a drastic reduction in the use of firecrackers, incidents of cracker-related injuries take a little sparkle out of the festival of lights. The severity of these injuries can be reduced by following simple precautions,” she says. In case of minor injuries, it is advisable for people to wash the wound immediately and see an ophthalmologist.