Examine possibility of revising timings of schools and factories to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours: High Court

September 12, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday (September 12) suggested that the State government examine the possibility of revising the timings for the schools and factories to ease traffic congestion during peak hours in the city and hold consultations with all the stakeholders in this regard.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit said the Secretary, Education Department, may call a meeting of both private and government school representatives, school bus operators, associations of parents to revisit the school timings. Security and safety of children is also to be kept in mind in taking any decision, the Bench said.

Similarly, the Bench said, the Secretaries of the Industries and Labour Departments may call meetings of representatives of the associations of industries, factories, chamber of commerce, etc. to discuss revisiting the working hours of industrial units, factories, companies, etc.

The stakeholders may also provide suggestions on flexi-hours working hours or any other such suggestions for ease of traffic and reduction of burden of vehicles plying on the roads, the Bench said.

On Metro project

On easing traffic on Bellary road up to Hebbal flyover from BDA junction, the Bench directed the Government to expedite the preparation of the project report for the 37-km long metro line between Sarjapura and Hebbal passing through Koramangala, Dairy circle, Shantinagar, Cauvery junction, and Mekhri junction.

The Bench directed for expediting the project report as the Government had said the survey in this regard is underway based on the budgetary allocation made in the Budget present in March 2022.

Heavy vehicles

Referring to the action initiated by the police to restrict the movement of goods vehicles entering the city during peak hours, the Bench said that the traffic congestion in the city centre could be eased to a certain extent if the police implement their notification, issued way back in 2014, restricting certain categories of heavy vehicles into the city during a particular period of the day.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed in 2020 by Samarpana Cultural and Social Service Organisation, an NGO, complaining about traffic congestion on Ballari Road stretch and the need for widening of the roads between BDA junction and Mekhri junction.

