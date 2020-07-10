Exam results end agony of ICSE and ISC students

10 July 2020 22:05 IST

In Karnataka, only 34 students could not clear the examinations

Thousands of class X and class XII students heaved a sigh of relief after getting their board examination results on Friday. Barring 34 students, all those who appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams in Karnataka have cleared the papers.

A press release issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations stated that as many as 19,770 out of 19,787 ICSE students cleared the class X examinations while 1,804 of the 1,821 class XII students cleared the ISC examination.

In Karnataka, students from 339 schools appeared for the ICSE examination and from 41 schools for the ISC examination. Of the 19,787 students who appeared for the ICSE examination, 50.76% are boys. Of the 1,821 students who appeared for the ISC examination, 48.76 % are boys.

The ICSE examination was conducted for 61 written subjects, which includes 22 Indian languages and nine foreign languages. The ISC examination was conducted for 51 written subjects that included 15 Indian and six foreign languages.

Across the country, 1,377 out of 2.07 lakh class X students did not clear the examination, and 2,798 out of the 88,409 class XII students did not clear the examinations.

The CISCE had cancelled many of the pending papers that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and originally scheduled for July. For the papers that were cancelled, the scores were calculated based on the average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the papers the candidate has appeared for in the board examination and the internal assessment.

Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, has said that keeping in mind the “exceptional” circumstances this year, they would not publish the merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 examinations.

“I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers, the subsequent prolonged wait for the results while simultaneously continuing their studies of the next class or preparing for the entrance examinations,” he said in a press release.