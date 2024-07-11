ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-servicemen job fair in Bengaluru on July 19

Published - July 11, 2024 03:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Registration for all ESM will take place at the venue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of ex-servicemen awaiting their turn to register at a job fair, organised by Directorate General of Resettlement, Ministry of Defence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Directorate General Re-settlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence, is organising an ex-servicemen job fair at Air Force Station Jalahalli (MT Complex), Jalahalli West (Near CTI), on July 19. The job fair aims to connect job seekers and employers, offering a second opportunity to ex-servicemen (ESM).

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for all ESM will take place at the venue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To register, ESM should bring their ESM identity card and five copies of their latest CV or bio-data with a photograph. ESM job seekers would gain access to multiple job opportunities and a hassle-free recruitment process.

Many corporates are expected to screen, interview and employ ESM for tasks ranging from Senior Supervisors, Mid and Senior level managers, to Strategic Planners and Project Directors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Company, corporates and employers can register online and book their stalls at www.dgrindia.gov.in. For further queries they may contact the Joint Director (SE and CI), Directorate General Re-settlement West Block IV, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 on 011-20862542, or send an email to seopadgr@desw.gov.in or drzspne@desw.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US