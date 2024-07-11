GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-servicemen job fair in Bengaluru on July 19

Registration for all ESM will take place at the venue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Published - July 11, 2024 03:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of ex-servicemen awaiting their turn to register at a job fair, organised by Directorate General of Resettlement, Ministry of Defence.

A file photo of ex-servicemen awaiting their turn to register at a job fair, organised by Directorate General of Resettlement, Ministry of Defence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Directorate General Re-settlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence, is organising an ex-servicemen job fair at Air Force Station Jalahalli (MT Complex), Jalahalli West (Near CTI), on July 19. The job fair aims to connect job seekers and employers, offering a second opportunity to ex-servicemen (ESM).

Registration for all ESM will take place at the venue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To register, ESM should bring their ESM identity card and five copies of their latest CV or bio-data with a photograph. ESM job seekers would gain access to multiple job opportunities and a hassle-free recruitment process.

Many corporates are expected to screen, interview and employ ESM for tasks ranging from Senior Supervisors, Mid and Senior level managers, to Strategic Planners and Project Directors.

Company, corporates and employers can register online and book their stalls at www.dgrindia.gov.in. For further queries they may contact the Joint Director (SE and CI), Directorate General Re-settlement West Block IV, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 on 011-20862542, or send an email to seopadgr@desw.gov.in or drzspne@desw.gov.in.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.