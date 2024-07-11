Ex-servicemen job fair in Bengaluru on July 19

The Directorate General Re-settlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence, is organising an ex-servicemen job fair at Air Force Station Jalahalli (MT Complex), Jalahalli West (Near CTI), on July 19. The job fair aims to connect job seekers and employers, offering a second opportunity to ex-servicemen (ESM).

Registration for all ESM will take place at the venue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To register, ESM should bring their ESM identity card and five copies of their latest CV or bio-data with a photograph. ESM job seekers would gain access to multiple job opportunities and a hassle-free recruitment process.

Many corporates are expected to screen, interview and employ ESM for tasks ranging from Senior Supervisors, Mid and Senior level managers, to Strategic Planners and Project Directors.

Company, corporates and employers can register online and book their stalls at www.dgrindia.gov.in. For further queries they may contact the Joint Director (SE and CI), Directorate General Re-settlement West Block IV, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 on 011-20862542, or send an email to seopadgr@desw.gov.in or drzspne@desw.gov.in.