Ex-serviceman opens fire in the air, arrested

The HAL police arrested an ex-serviceman for opening fire in the air with a pistol during a fight with his neighbour on Friday. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, the ex-serviceman who currently works as a security guard with a private firm, was arrested following a complaint by one of the residents in Ananda Reddy Layout where he lives with his family, said a police officer.

“Kumar had organised a party and was playing music loudly. Irked by the noise, one of his neighbours confronted him. The two men got into an argument and Pandey, who was under the influence of alcohol, took out a pistol and opened one round of fire in the air,” the police officer added.

On hearing the gunshot, other residents came out of their houses to investigate. While Pandey fled the scene, they alerted the police, who tracked him down and arrested him.