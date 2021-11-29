Ex-official of Nirmiti Kendra arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested Vasudeva R.N., 57, former project director of the Nirmiti Kendra (Bengaluru Rural district), for allegedly not cooperating with the ongoing disproportionate assets case investigation.

He was one of the officers whose residences and officers were raided during a recent State-wide operation by the ACB.

During the operations at his residence, ACB officials recovered documents pertaining to movable and immovable properties, including 28 houses, four acres of land, 16 sites in and around Bengaluru, five cars, 926 grams of gold, 9 kg of silver articles, and ₹17.2 lakh cash. The total estimated value of the seizures, including bank accounts, is ₹31.2 crore, which is 1,434% disproportionate to his known source of income, said the ACB.

Officials suspect that the accused might have many more properties, but Vasudeva allegedly refused to divulge details. “As he was not cooperating with the investigation, he was arrested. He is in judicial custody but we will take him into custody later,” said ACB officials.