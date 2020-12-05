Ex-councillor in police custody

05 December 2020 05:21 IST

He was arrested in the D.J. Halli violence case

Former councillor A.R. Zakir, who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the violence in D.J. Halli on August 11, was remanded in police custody till Tuesday. He was produced in a city court on Friday.

He has been chargesheeted by the CCB for allegedly playing a key role in mobilising people and instigating violence against Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, along with former mayor and ex-councillor R. Sampath Raj. Both former councillors were questioned on August 18. However, the duo did not respond to the second notice.

While Sampath Raj was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalised, Zakir was absconding until his arrest on Thursday, said the police.

