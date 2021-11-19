Ex-councillor found dead

Bengaluru

19 November 2021 01:15 IST

Former civic councillor M.B. Shivappa was found dead at his house in Chandra Layout on Thursday. The police, who suspect suicide, are probing why he ended his life. “The incident took place at 4.30 p.m.,” said a police officer.

When they returned home, family members took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)

