‘Evolution of Bengaluru’ - the theme for Republic Day flower show in Lalbagh 

December 07, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The upcoming flower show for Republic Day 2023 in Lalbagh will see many firsts. Organised entirely by the Horticulture Department without the support of Mysore Horticulture Society, which has been traditionally spearheading the show for many decades now, this year the flower show will be organised in a “wide scattered manner” in areas surrounding Glass House, and will have an overarching theme with various sub-themes.

“The Evolution of Bengaluru” will be the larger theme. The installations and floral arrangements will trace the development of the city from medieval times up until the modern day, department officials revealed.

“So far, we have had individual themes but this time, with sub-themes, we want to highlight how Bengaluru was up to the year 1500, then in pre-independence time, post-independence and the Bengaluru of today. They will be different chapters” Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department told The Hindu. The department has also started taking inputs from different sources for the depiction of the history.

“We have decided to organise the flower show on a big scale this time. The Glass House will have no pictorial display and the history of the city will be theme-based at different locations around it,” Mr. Kataria said. The department expects to see at least 15 lakh to 20 lakh people in attendance as the theme is appealing to all the residents of the city. There will be no changes in entry fee.

More importance to homegrown varieties

While flowers from other countries are also made use of during flower shows, this time the department plans to throw more light on the varieties within the country. “We are not bringing in many varieties from other countries as the same ones are now being grown in different parts of our country. We will get flowers from Northeastern states, Ooty and other hilly regions of southern India and some places up north”, Mr. Kataria said. The installations are expected to begin by the first week of January.

Panel discussion and educative sessions

To educate the younger generations about the ecosystem of the country and the history of the society, the department plans to make the show more educative and constructive this year. “There will be panel discussions on topics like shaping the future of Bengaluru, how the natural ecosystem of the city can be preserved. We will also involve all the central government institutions in the city like HAL who have contributed as well as universities”, Mr. Kataria said.