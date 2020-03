Events in Bengaluru on March 9

Religion

Sanyasaha: Discourse by K.G Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Bruhadaranyakopanishat: Discourse by Sudarshana Sharma, Adyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, No. 68, 6th Main Road, APK Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Bramhavidhha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, 9 a.m.

Culture

Gallery Time and Space: A paradigm shift, smart villages as an anthitheses to smart cities, exhibition of paintings by group of artists, The Guild, 1st Floor, 55, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m.

General

Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, Bengaluru: 2019 Honorary award presentation ceremony and 15 Shilpakala exhibition 2019, Minister for Kannada and Culture, Tourism, Youth Empowerment and Sports, C.T. Ravi inaugurates, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 5.30 p.m.

Women Development Centre, Maharani Lakshmi Ammani College for Women, Autonomous: Intentional Women’s Day, Adamya Chetana Managing Trustee Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, chief guest, College premises, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, 11 a.m.

Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum: International Women’s Day, Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Command Centre, Bangalore, chief guest and delives talk on Technology for Women Safety, VITM Auditorium, Kasturba Road, 11 a.m.

Institute of Hotel Management: International Women’s Day, Simsha, Executive Development Center, IHM Bangalore premises, S.J. Polytechnic campus, Seshadri Road, 10.30 a.m.

JSS Competitive Examination Training Centre: Felicitation function of candidates selected fro Central Civil services (2017 and 2018) and Karnataka Gazetted Probationers Group A and B grades (2017), Shivarathrishwara Kendra, Jayanagar 8th Block, 9.30 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on 'Sri Ramakrishna Vachana Veda by Swamy Nithyasthananda Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Davangere, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.