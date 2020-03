Events in Bengaluru on March 8

Bengaluru

07 March 2020 20:56 IST

Religion

Braamheesthithihi: Discourse by K.G Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Advayam Brahma: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, 9 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Culture

B T M Cultural Academy: Compositions of Mahila vaggeyakars by Ranjani Vasuki, Adithi Krishnaprakash, Anirudha Bhat and Vasavi Taranath, No. 538, 11th Cross, 2nd Main, MICO Layout, BTM II Stage, 5.30 p.m.

Bengaluru Gayana Samaja: Srimathi B.S. Chandrakala Swaralipi award presentation programme, vocal recital by Bangalore Raja Rajeshwari sisters Charumathi and Shivashanakari and party, Samaja premises, K.R.

Road, 5.30 p.m.

Ranga Samsthana: Music camp and group songs by 50 singers, Kuvempu Auditorium, Kannada Sahitya Parishath, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet, 10.30 a.m.

Gallery Time and Space: A paradigm shift, smart villages as an anthitheses to smart cities, exhibition of paintings by group of artists, The Guild, 1st Floor, 55, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m.

General

Swabhimana Mahila Trust: International Women’s Day celebration, Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar inaugurates, singer Kasturi Shankar, Indian Athlete (Retd) Anju B. George, and Jothejotheyalli serial actress, Megha Shetty, Ganesha Temple ground, 1st Main Road, Kengeri Satellite Town, 4 p.m.

The Women’s Commission of Archdiocese of Bangalore: The International Women’s Day, Faye D Souza, Journalist, donna Fernandes of Vimochana and Activist Brinda Adige, chief guests, Paalana Bhavana, 5, Nandi Durga Road, Jayamahal Extension, Benson Town, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sri Jain Shwetamber Terapanth Mahila Mandal: Women on wheels, Terapanth Bhavan, Acharya Sri Tulsi Marg, Gandhinagar, 8 a.m.

Stri Jagruthi Kannada monthly magazine: Release of special issue and seminar, Kannada Saitya Parishath, Pampa Mahakavi Road, 10.30 a.m.

Green Innovator: World Women’s Day, Vivekananda Park, Girinagar, 6.45 a.m.; Kuvempu Rangamandira, Avalahalli 7.45 a.m.

Uttara Karnataka Sangha Samsthegala Mahasamsthe: Inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates, Hon. President of Federation of North Karnataka Associations Shankar Bidari, IPS (Retd), presides, Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Palace Road, 9 a.m.

Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samithi: State-level seminar on Supreme Courts verdict on SC and ST rights, Jai Bheem Bhavan, near Poornima Theatre, Lalbagh Road, 10.30 a.m.

Trained Nurses Association of India - Karnataka State Branch: Free public health camp and blood donation camp, to commemorate Bicentennial birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale and International Women’s Day celebrations, 2020, Someshwara Sabha Bhavana, RBI layout, near Bigbazar, J.P. Nagar 7th Phase, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on 'Sri Ramakrishna Vachana Veda by Swamy Nithyasthananda Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Davangere, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.