Events in Bengaluru on March 2

Bengaluru

01 March 2020 18:33 IST

Yaa Nishaa Sarvabhoothaanaam: Discourse by KG. Subraya Sharma, Adhyatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Balahinaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Bhagavad Gita Chapter 6: Discourse by Swami Brahmananda, Maruti Bayalu Ranga Mandira, Ragigudda Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Department of IT, BT and S and T, Government of Karnataka: 11th Bengaluru India Nano 2020, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates, C.N.R. Rao, National Research Professor, Linus Pauling Research Professor and President of JNCASR and Chairman VGNT, presides, The Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road, 10 a.m.

Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy: Karnataka Kalasri presentation, Carnatic vocalist R.K. Padmanabha inaugurates, Minister for Kannada and Culture, Tourism, Youth Empowerment and sports C.T. Ravi presents the award, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 6 p.m.

CMR University School of Legal Studies: Inauguration of the National seminar on recent trends in Constitutional Law, and release of first CMR University journal for contemporary legal affairs, A.V. Hall, CMR University of Legal Studies, #5, Bhuvanagiri, OMBR Layout, 9.30 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of public Affairs: Talk on Union Budget: 2020-21 by K. Vidyashankar, economist and journalist, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.