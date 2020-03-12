Events in Bengaluru on March 13

Religion

Saadhanaani: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Chandogya Upanishat: Discourse by Shivarama Aagnihotri, Adyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, #68, 6th Main Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Parimuchyanthi: Discourse by K.G. Subrya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Sakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Sri Lalithasahasranama: Discourse by Ganeshabhatta Hobali, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Culture

The Bangalore Gayana Samaja: Vaadya Vybhava - Nadaswara by Durgesh M and party, Samaja premises, K.R. Road, 6 p.m.

Drushya (R), Benglauru: Drushya drama festival, street play 3 p.m.; felicitation programme, 6 p.m. Kannada drama Vidhisheya Vidhushaka, directed by Dakshayini Bhat A, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 7 p.m.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Ministry of Culture, Indian Council for Cultural Relation, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Ananya: Svara raga chitra, the singing portraits, paintings based on Sri Tattva Nidhi of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III of Mysore, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises, Kumara Krupa Road, 10 a.m.

Ranga Parampare Trust: Staging of play ‘Sangolli Rayana, directed by Jiji, 5,30 p.m.; Vikata Vilasa directed by Jiji, Nayana Ranga Mandira, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 7.30 p.m.

Gallery Time and Space: A paradigm shift, exhibition of paintings and sculptures by group of artists, No. 55, The Guild, 1st Floor, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

General

The Bengaluru Advocates’ Co-operative Society Ltd: Platinum Jubilee, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda inaugurates, in the presence of Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minister for Minor Irrigation, J.C. Madhu Swamy and Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, City Civil Court Complex, Bengaluru, 1.30 p.m.