Events in Bengaluru on March 11

Religion

Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple (Elupadai): Installation ceremony of Palaimudir Solai Subramanya Swamy, No. 10, 36th Main Road, 6th Cross, 9.20 a.m.

Jeevanta Vedaanta: Discourse by Yogesha Joshi, Adyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, #68, 6th Main Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Lalithasahasranama: Discourse by Ganeshabhatta Hobali, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Samuchayaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Sanyasayogaath: Discourse by K.G. Subrya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Sakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Ministry of Culture, Indian Council for Cultural Relation, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Ananya: Svara raga chitra, the singing portraits, paintings based on Sri Tattva Nidhi of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III of Mysore, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises, Kumara Krupa Road, 10 a.m.

Gallery Time and Space: A paradigm shift, exhibition of paintings and sculptures by group of artists, No. 55, The Guild, 1st Floor, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

General

Reva University: Launching of school of Multidisciplinary Studies, Founder Chairman and Chief Neurosurgeon, Brains, Apparo V Mallavarapu, Chairman and Managing Director, Centum Electronics Ltd., guest of honour, Kuvempu Auditorium, C.V. Raman Block, University premises, Rukmini Knowledge Park, Kattigenahally, Yelahanka, 9.30 a.m.

Karnataka Rajya Raste Sarige Samste, Kendra Kannada Kriya Samithi: Special lecture by Epigraphist Devara Kondareddy on study on Epigraphy of late M. Chidanandamurthy, Kuvempu Auditorium, III Floor, Kananada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarjpet, 5.30 p.m.

The Bangalore Science Forum: Talk on ‘Artificial intelligence, past, present and future,’ by Srinath Srinvas, Professor, International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, Basavanagdi, 6 p.m.