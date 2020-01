Events in Bengaluru on January 28, 2020

Religion

Message of Sri Madhwacharyara: Discourse by Anandateerthachar Malagi, Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt, Sudheendra Nagar, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Eshwaraprasaadaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Dehatmabhavaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens,Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Chandogyoupanishat: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, No. 68, 6th Main Road, APK Road, 9.30 a.m.

Upanishat: Discourse by Sri Harivaalvekar, Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Culture

Indian Institute of World Culture: Dasara padagalu by Lakshmi K and party, Wadia Hall, No. 6, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6 p.m.

Ranga Samsthana: Nada manjari, group songs by 250 artistes, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 4.30 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Kannada drama ‘Yegdagell Ithe’ by Korgi Shankaranarayana and team, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

General

Press Club of Bangalore: Person of the year and annual award presentation and valedictory of Golden jubilee celebration, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates, Gayathri Vihar, Palace Ground, 5 p.m.

Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women Autonomous: National conference on ‘Quality audit in institutions of higher learning’ Mariamma Varghese, former VC, SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai, chief guest, Dr. K.N.V. Sastri Auditorium, 10 a.m.