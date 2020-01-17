Events in Bengaluru on January 18

Religion

Vedanta Bharati: Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane, chanting of Vivekadeepini, a selection from Prashnottara Ratnamaalika of Sri Shankaracharya by large number of students, Sri Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds, 12.30 p.m.

Sri Gopaladasaru: Discourse by Chinchole Srinivasachar, Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt, Sudheendra Nagar, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Udbhavagite: Discourse by Bannanje Govindacharya, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Message of Vedanta: Discourse by Veena Nagaraj, Adhyatmaprakasha Karyalaya, #68, 6th Main Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Karmaabhavaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Brahmiva Sathyam: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Bhaktha Mandali Trust: Devotional songs by Sahana S, Temple premise, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Samanvaya and Suyoga School of Arts: Dr. Rajkumar drama festival 2020, Interaction with P. Seshadri, Satyaprakash and Adarsha H. Eshwarappa, and Kannada drama Simhachalam Sampige by Yuvasri Theatre group directed by Shankar Ganesh, K.H. Kalasoudha, Hanumanthanagar, 6.15 p.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists: This was it, an exhibition of cartoons and caricatures by legendary cartoonist Sudhir Dar, Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General

TNQ: The TNQ Distinguished lectures in the Life Sciences - 2020, Lecture on ‘My Adventures in the Ribosome’ by Nobel Laureate and President of The Royal Society, Venki Ramakrishnan, J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science campus, 4.30 p.m.

Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka and National Service Scheme, State unit: State-level Swamy Vivekananda study camp to mark birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Additional Chief Secretary, Department Youth Empowerment and Sports Kalpana G inaugurates, Regional Director, National Service Scheme Khadri Narasimhaiah, chief guest, Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarapark East, 11 a.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Institute of Media Studies and Research: Concluding ceremony of Golden Jubilee of Journalism Department of Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan and Convocation of 2018-19 batch of Journalism, Convocation address and K.S. Achyuthan memorial lecture on ‘Gandhi and New Media’ by Prof. K.V. Nagaraj, National Scholar and Managing Director, Institute of Media Studies and Research, K.R.G. Hall, Bhavan premises, Race Course Road, 10.30 a.m.