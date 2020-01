Events in Bengaluru on January 12

Religion

Tiruppavai: Discourse by H.R. Sridhar, Dhyana Mandira, Devagiri Sri Venkateshwara Trust, Banashankari II Stage, 6.30 p.m. Discourse by Sohathur Ramanujachar Swamy, Saroj Kuteeram, House No. 27/1, 9th Cross Road, (between 6th and 7th Main Road, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m. Discourse in Tamil by Vakulabharana Dasan, Sri Sundara Aanjaneya Swamy Temple, 100 Feet Road, near KFC, Indira Nagar, 6 p.m.

Avivekigala maathugalu: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Culture

Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation: Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanotsava, Maargasheershothsava 2019, Sri Seetha Rama Kalyaanothsava, 9th C Main, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout, 6 p.m.

Sripurandara Thyagaraja Devalaya Sangeetha Sevamandali: Sri Purandaradasa and Sri Thyagarajara aradhaane, clarionet recital by A.K.C. Natarajan, nadaswara duet by Nemmar Anand and Nemmar Kannan, Sri Bhavanishankara Devastahana, Vasanthpura, 6.30 p.m.

Snehadeepa Angavikalara Samsthe: State-level cultural convention, Adichunchanagiri Kalyana Mantapa, Hosahalli Metro Station, Vijayanagar, 6 p.m.

S.S. Studio: Nature through my lens, photo habba, photography exhibition, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road, 10 a.m.

General

Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association: 19th biennial State-level conference of judicial officers, session III emerging technology trends that will transform judicial system, 9.30 a.m.; In-house discussion - challenges and remedies in day-to-day judicial governance, 11.30 a.m.; valedictory, Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad international convention centre, GKVK campus, 2.30 p.m.

Art Park Committee: Artists for heritage our past as the future, Naresh Narasimhan, urban designer, chief guest, Latha Reddy, Indian Foreign Service, former Ambassador of India (retd.), guest of honour, Sculpture Garden, Ravindra Kalakshetra annexe, J.C. Road, 10.30 a.m.

Jaya Foundation: 5th anniversary celebration, Sheshadripuram Degree College Auditorium, 4th floor, Yelahanka New Town, 5 p.m.

M.S. Krishnan Smarana Samsthe: B.V. Kakkilaya – Noorara Nenapu, release of books by MLA and former Speaker of Legislative Assembly K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, near Shivananda Circle, 10.30 a.m.

INDICA Bengaluru and Sapna Books: Book launch and talk of Predator and Prey by Abhinav Agarwal, Sapna Book House Pvt, 32, Residency Road, near Brigade Road junction, 4 p.m.

Dr. P.V. Krishnamurthy Abhinandana Samithi: Felicitation of Dr. P.V. Krishnamurthy, release of Akshaarameru, felicitation volume, Sri Krishnaraja Parishanmandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishath, Chamarajpet, 10 a.m.

Bengaluru Nagara Jilla Sharana Sahitya Parishath: T. Dasarahalli Sharana Sahitya Sammelan, Soundarya school premises, Haavanuru Extension, Hesaraghatta Main Road, 9 a.m.

Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhrivuddhi Samsthe: Siddaganga Sri first year remembrance day programme, Sri Basaveshwara Sujnana Mantapa, Vijayanagar, 11 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on Life style and health by R.P. Joshi, Additional Director, Central Government Health Scheme, Jaipur, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.