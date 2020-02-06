Events in Bengaluru on February 7

Religion

Sri Lalithasahasranama: Discourse by Ganesha Bhatta Hobali, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Raghuveera Gadyam: Discourse by Srinidhi K. Partha Sarathy, Ragigudda Sree Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Culture

Nadajyothi Sangeetha Sabha Trust: 55th Nadajyothi Sangeetha Sambrama, vocal recital by Sriranjani Santana Gopalan (Chennai) and party, Sri Rama Mandira, East Park Road, between 9th and 10th Cross, near Malleswaram Post Office, 6.30 p.m.

The Indian Institute of World Culture: Carnatic classical vocal concert by Sanajana S. Kumar, and party, Wadia Hall, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6 p.m.

Crimson: Vanguard, a collection of recent paintings, Crimson, The Hatworks Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

General

Multiple Sclerosis Society of India, Bengaluru Chapter and Department of Neurology - PMSSY, Victoria Hospital: India M.S. Day, PMSSY Seminar Hall, Victoria Hospital premises, 10.15 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre: National conference on ‘Agriculture and Smart Village for sustainable development’, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Eduction, Medical Eduction, IT and BT and S and T, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., inaugurates, Sir M.V. Auditorium, The Institution of Engineers (India), #3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, 10.30 a.m.

H M T: 68th Foundation day celebrations and inauguration of Floral Clock by Chairman and Managing Director of HMT Limited S. Girish Kumar, HMT Heritage Centre and Museum, Jalahalli, 10 a.m.

Sattva Consulting and Dhwani Foundation: Karnataka CSR Summit, keynote speakers, Rohini Nilekani, Philanthropist and Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, Bangalore Internaational Centre, 7, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Staage, 9 a.m.

B M S College for Women: Janapada jaatre - 2020, writer and former Chairman of Kannada Development Authority, folk singer Gururaja Hosakote, former chairman of Karnataka Japada Academy and folk singer Pichchalli Srinivas and folk singer Savitha Ganesh Prasad, chief guests, College premises, Basavanagdi, 11.30 a.m.

Sindhi College: Guru vandana, presentation of best principal and teacher awards, and spandan, annual day celebration, College Auditoriu, Kempapura, Hebbal, 10 a.m.

NITTE School of Fashion Technology and Interior Design: Open Day 2020, School premises, Yelahanka, 9.30 a.m.