Events in Bengaluru on February 28

Religion

Sukhavellinda: Discourse by K.G. Subrya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Athmaa Vivrunuthe: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Sakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Gallery Time and Space; A paradigm shift, smart villages as an antithesis to smart cities, an exhibition by group of artistes, The Guild, 1st Floor, 55, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m.

General

Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum: National Science Day, Dr. Balasubramanian Sundaram, Professor, Centre for Chemistry and Physics of Materials, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, chief guest, and delivers Sir C.V. Raman memorial lecture on ‘The Unreal world of Molecules and Materials’, Auditorium, VITM premises, 11 a.m.

PES University: National Science Day celebration and faculty enrichment programme, Chancellor, PES University and Advisor to Educational Reforms, Government of Karnataka, Dr. M.R. Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University, inaugurates, M.C.A. Seminar Hall, PES University, R.R. Campus, 100 Feet Ring Road, Banashankari III Stage, 10 a.m.

The National College (Autonomous): Seminar on Women in Science, V.Susheelaa Devi, Principal Research Scientist, Department of Computer Science and Automation, Indian Institute of Science, chief guest and delivers key note address, Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, College premises, Basavanagudi, 10.30 a.m.

Diabetes India: 10th World Diabetes India conference, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwatnaarayanaa, chief guest, Hotel Sheraaton, Brigade Gateway, 3 p.m.

B.N.M. Institute of Technology and Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre: National Science Day celebrations, Director, Satcom programme, ISRO, Anuradha T.K., chief guest, Chairman, IEI, Karnataka State Centre, Jasmail Singh, guest of honour, Institute premises, 27th Cross, Banashankari II Stage, 2.30 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on “Kathahandara” by T.N. Aanandrao, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Vivekananda Degree College: National Science Day, Dr. H.L. Thimmegowda Auditorium, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajajingar 2nd Phase, 11 a.m.