Events in Bengaluru on February 27

Bengaluru

26 February 2020 21:37 IST

Religion

Sarvadukhahaanihi: Discourse by K.G. Subrya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Na Medhayaa: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Sakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Gallery Time and Space; A paradigm shift, smart villages as an antithesis to smart cities, an exhibition by group of artistes, The Guild, 1st Floor, 55, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m.

General

Confederation of Indian Industry: CII Annual Members Day 2020 and interactive session on advantage Karnataka: Global competitiveness in challenging times, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT, BT and Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar will address the inaugural session, Hotel Taj West End, 11 a.m.

GOOD (Getting out of Devadasi System) Project and Karnataka Women Journalists Association: Media consultation on protecting children from sexual offences, Judge (Retired), Karnataka High Court Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das inaugurates, Hotel Parag, Raj Bhavan Road, 10.30 a.m.

Laghu Udyog Bharati - Karnataka and National Small Industries Corporation Ltd: Workshop and exhibition on e-Mobility and charging infrastructure, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar, chief guest, Bharat Scouts and Guides premises, Palace Road, 10 a.m.

Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Bangalore Centre: Inaugural function of REDCON 2020, Recent Developments in Design and Construction Technologies - Urban challenges and Civil Engineering opportunities, Deputy Chief Minister, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, chief guest and inaugurates the seminar, Member of Parliament, Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, guest of honour and inaugurates the exhibition, NIMHANS Convention Centre, Hosur Road, 9 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on “Women who built Bengaluru” by Suresh Moona, Director, Arambha and Amateur writer, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

PES Polytechnic: Guest lecture on recruitment process and interview techniques by Venkatesh Kalyanam, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, PES University, 50 Feet Road, Polytechnic premises, Hanumanthanagar, 11.30 a.m.

Akhila Bharat Satsang Bhajana Mahamandali Sabha, Bengaluru: Inaugural function of Bhajan Foundation by Madhusudananadapuri Mahaswami of Omkar Ashrama, inauguration of Svavalambane by Shivaraudira Mahaswami of Belimath Mahasamstana, and guruvandana programme, Govardhana Kshetra, Puttige Mutt, Basavanagudi, 3 p.m.

Karunadu Vakilara Samskruthika Samsthe, Bengaluru: 28th Annual Day and felicitation to advocates, Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 5.30 p.m.