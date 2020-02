Events in Bengaluru on February 20

Bengaluru

19 February 2020 20:21 IST

Religion

Srimad Bhagavata: Discourse by Ganeshabhatta Hobali, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Divya jyothi shivling darshan, spiritual exhibition, Sri Kodandarama Samaudaya aBhavan, Sri Kodandarama Temple Complex, Kacharakanahalli, HBR Layout, 10.30 a.m.

Aameyanthe: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha aVichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

The important place given to women in Vedas: Discourse by Amruthavarshini Umesh, Ragigudda Sree Prasanna Anjaneyaswami Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Lokajayaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Sakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Srivijaya Kalaniketana, Shivamogga and Karnataka Vachanasahitya Parishath: Akka Kelavva, a dance programme based on life and writings of Akka Mahadevi, Seva Sadana Rangamandira, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, 5 p.m.

Kristu Jayanti College: Nrityanjali - a salutation to dance, Inter-Collegiate national-level dance festival, Dance Director - Sai Arts International, Dr. Suparna Venkatesh inaugurates, Kristu Jayanti College campus, K. Narayanapura, Kothanur, 9 a.m.

General

Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka: Birth anniversary programme of poet Sarvajna,Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates, Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 11.30 a.m.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry: Interactive meeting with C.T. Ravi, Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, on the issues related to development of Tourism in Karnataka, Cabinet Hall, FKCCI premises, K.G. Road, 5 p.m.

BWSSB Employees Association: Release of 2020 diary by Minister for Housing and Horticulture, V. Somanna, K.R. Narayana Iyengar, Chief Engineer (Retierd) and Technical Committee Member, Bangalore Water Board, Chief Engineer, Bangalore Water Board Kemparamaiah, chief guests, 4th Floor, BWSSB premises, Cauvery Bhavan, K.G. Road, 4 p.m.

The Indian Institute of World Culture: Talk on Plaato’s dialogues: Laches (on courage) by T.K. Jayaraman, No. 6, Shri B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6.15 p.m.