Events in Bengaluru on February 2

Religion

Bheeshma in the eyes of Sri Madwacharya : Discourse by Ayanoor Madhusudhanachar, Sri Raghavendra Seva Samithi, 6th Cross, Sudheendra Nagar, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Culture

Bharatiya Samagana Sabha: Presentation of Samagana Mathanga National award to Vishwa Mohan Bhat, 5 p.m.; Carnatic vocal concert by Ranjani and Gayathri, Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, 6.30 p.m.

Ragigudda Sree Prsanna Anjaneyaswamy Bhaktha Mandali Trust: Bharatanatya by Samanvitha Balaji, Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Rangasourabha: Souraba 2020, inter collegiate theatre competition, Housing Minister V. Somanna inaugurates, 5.30 p.m.; group folk songs, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 7 p.m.

Drushya, Bengaluru: Vidisheya Vidhushaka based on Kalidasa's Malavikagnimitra, directed by Dakshayini Bhat, K.H. Kalasoudha, Hanumanthnagar, 7 p.m.

Crimson: Vanguard, a collection of recent paintings, The Hatworks Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

General

Department of Ayush, Government of Karnataka: Rathasapthami Yoga Utsava, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka B. Sriramulu presides, Frontal of Vidhana Soudha, 6.30 a.m.

Karnataka Rajya Lottery Chillare Maratagarara Sangha and Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Vedike: Birth anniversary of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, Town Hall, J.C. Road, 11 a.m.

Shanthinagar for Hormony: Seminar on Indian Constitution – Citizenship, writer and social activist B.R. Manjunath inaugurates, St. Joseph's College, Akkithimmanahalli, Shanthinagar, 11.30 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs; Talk on Yogavasishta by S. Ranganath, retired Head, Department of Sanskrit, NMKRV College, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.