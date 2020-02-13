Events in Bengaluru on February 14

Culture

Ragigudda Sree Prasanna Anjaneyaswami Temple: Kavya Vaachana on Bhagavad Gite by Gangamma Keshavamurthy and Shantha Gopal, Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Ragavankana Harischandrakaavya - Vachana by Chandrashekar Kedilaya, Vadana by H.S. Venugopal and commentary by Shatavadani R. Ganesh, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6 p.m.

Crimson: Vanguard, a collection of recent paintings, Crimson, The Hatworks Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

General

B.M.S. College of Engineering: Inaugural ceremony of the 5th Mitusbishi Electric Cup, a National-level competition for factory automation, Gourab Majumdar, Senior Fellow, Semiconductor and Device Group, Mitusbishi Electric Corporation, Japan, and P.M. Khodke, Central Project Advisor, National Project Implementation Unit, New Delhi, chief guests, Auditorium-1, Platinum Jubilee Academic Block, B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bull Temple Road, 9.30 a.m.

Archives, National Centre for Biological Sciences: Exhibition and public lecture, Herbs, maps and medicine, panel discussion with Anna Spudich (over skype), Abhishek Ray and Ines G. Zupanov, Lecture Hall-1, NCBS, Bellary Road, 4 p.m.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences: Institute Day celebrations, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, IT, aand BT, Science and Technology, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayana inaugurates, Government of Karnataka, Convention Centre, (Hall-1), NIMHANS, opposite Lakkasandra bus stop, 3.30 p.m.

Sangeethaa Academy and Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka: Kalagangotri, awareness on music, dance, and cultural programmes, Minister for Primary Education, S. Suresh Kumar inaugurates, Government Higher Primary Model School, Geddalahalli, Sanjaynagar Maian Road, 10 a.m.

Karnataka Patrakartara Sahakara Sangha: 70th aniversary celebration, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwatnarayana inaugurates, Minister for Health and Famaily Welfare, B. Sriramulu, chief guest, Kondaajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts aand Guides Karnataka, No. 39, Palace Road, 10.30 a.m.

Department of Communication, St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Bengaluru: Mediacon, Media conference on the topic Present Futures: Journalism beyond Digitality, Xavier Hall, St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous), 36, Lalbagh Road, 9 a.m.

The Association for People with Disability: Annual Plant Fair, N.S.Hema Horticulture Training Centre, Dattatreya Temple, Doddagubbi Road, Kothanur post, Kyalasanahalli, 9.30 a.m.

Cauvery B.Ed., College: Valedictory function, Raju P.C., Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hebbala, chief guest, College campus, Sahakarnagar, 10 a.m.

Gokhale Institue of Public Affairs: Talk on Citizenship Amendment Act by retired Judge D.V. Shylendraa Kumar, D.V.G. Auditorium, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaajaa Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Gupta College and Lions Club of Bangalore Vaishnavi Lions Blood Bank: Voluntary blood donation camp, College campus, 100 Feet Road, Banashankari III Stage, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.