Events in Bengaluru on February 13

Religion

Bengaluru Ayodhya Nagarada Shivachara Vyshya (Nagaratha) Samithi: Rudra homa and maha poornahuthi, 6 a.m.; Brahma rathotsava and prakarotsava, Sri Nagareshwaraswamy temple premises, 8.30 a.m.

Culture

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Ragavankana Harischandrakaavya - Vachana by Chandrashekar Kedilaya, Vadana by H.S. Venugopal and commentary by Shatavadani R. Ganesh, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6 p.m.

Ragigudda Sree Prasanna Anjaneyaswami Temple: Kavya Vaachana on Bhagavad Gite by Gangamma Keshavamurthy and Shantha Gopal, Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Crimson: Vanguard, a collection of recent paintings, Crimson, The Hatworks Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists: Exhibition of cartoon ‘Breadcrumbs by Mumbai Cartoonist Shaunak Samvatsar, Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

General

Government First Grade College, Vijayanagar, Department of Collegiate Education, Government of Karnataka and Department of Development Studies, Kannada University, Hampi: Environmental Justice and Sustainable Development, National level faculty development programme, MLA M. Krishnappa inaugurates, key note address by Environmentalist Nagesh Hegde, Navayana Research Centre, Spurthidhama, Anjana Nagara, 10 a.m.

Futurearth, SouthAsia Regional Office, Divecha Centre for Climate Change: Launch of “Our future on Earth, 2020, A report by Future Earth”, a talk on Sustainability and Challenges by Vijayakumar Gogi, Principal Secretary to Government of Karnataka, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Government of Karnataka, 10.20 a.m.; release of the report and an address by K. Kasturirangan, former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization, Faculty Hall, Indian Institute of Science, 10 a.m.

The Indian Institute of World Culture: Talk on World Unity as envisioned in Sanatana Dharma - message of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa by Swami Anilayananda, Sri Ramakrishna Math, Institute’s premises, Wadia Hall, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6.15 p.m.

Bangalore University, UGC-Human Resource Development Centre: Inaugural function of refresher course in Media and Development, Vice Chancellor Venugopal K.R., chief guest, UGC Human Resource Development Centre, Jnana Bharathi campus, 10.30 a.m.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene: 84th birth anniversary celebration of M.D. Nanjundaswamy, Kondajji Basappa Scouts and Guides auditorium, Palace Road, 11 a.m.

Mysore Education Society: Round table on Budget 2020, B.K. Bhattacharya, former Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Vinod Vyasulu, president, Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman, Toyata Kirslokar Motors Ltd, and Dilip Mavinkurve, former MD, SBM and Treasurer, MES, participate, M E S College Auditorium, 15th Cross, Malleswaram, 10.30 a.m.