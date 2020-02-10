Events in Bengaluru on February 11

Religion

Lalitasahasranama: Discourse by Ganesha Bhatta Hobali, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamigala Charitre - kalagnana sahita: Discourse by Puttacharya Swamiji, Ragigudda Sree Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Culture

Ranga Shankara: I am the witness, a play around the relevance of memory by Theatre for Kashmir, Ranga Shankara premises, No. 36/2, 8th Cross, R.K. Colony, 2nd Phase, J.P. Nagar, 3.30 p.m.

Crimson: Vanguard, a collection of recent paintings, Crimson, The Hatworks Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists: Exhibition of cartoon ‘Breadcrumbs by Mumbai Cartoonist Shaunak Samvatsar, Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath: Explorica, an art exhibition, Parishath premises, Kumarakrupa Road, 10 a.m.

General

Kannada Book Authority: 2018 annual award and prize distribution ceremony, Minister for Kannada and Culture, Turisom and Sugar, C.T. Ravi distributes awards, Nayana Rangamandira, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 6 p.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre: Lecture ‘Application of block chain technology for sustainability reporting model proposal advantage and challenges’ by D.Radhakrishnan, Faculty, Department of Engineering and Computing, Chairman, Department of Assessment Committee, National University, San Diego, Institution premises, No. 3, Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, 6 p.m.

Department of Journalism, The National College and Alma Media School: State-level workshop on ‘Effective media and public relations’, former Lokayukta, Karnataka, Justice N. Santosh Hegde inaugurates and speaks on Judiciary and Media’, former Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, speaks on ‘Police and Media’, Dr. H.N. Kalakshetra, National College, Jayanagar, 10.45 a.m.