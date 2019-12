Events in Bengaluru on December 8

Religion

Swadharmaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paaramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Pranopathihi: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

51st Hanumajjayanthi celebration: Sree Chandika homa, 9 a..m.; devotional songs by Anvitha Sridhar and party, Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Atmajnanakke purva siddate: Discourse by Veena Nagaraj, Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, Jayanagar 9th Block, 6.30 p.m.

Sampoorna Bhagavadgita: Ganapathi Sachichidananda Swamy and Datta Vijayananda Swamiji participate, National College ground, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Kanchana Shree Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust: Kanchanotsava, Violin recital by A. Kanyakumari and party, Aksharam, next to Girinagar Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, 8th Cross, Road, 2nd Phase, Banashankari, 6 p.m.

Sogetsu School of Ikebana: Sogetsu Ikebana exhibition in aid of Abhayashramaa (Vatsalya Children’s home, Wilson Garden, Dr. M.H. Marigowda Memorial Hall, Lalbagh, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rotary Bangalore J.P. Nagar: Fund raising music programme by M.D. Pallavi, in aid of Paediatric heart surgeries at Jayadeva Hospital, R.V. Dental College Auditorium, CA 37, 24th Main, J.P. Nagar 1st Phase, 6.30 p.m.

General

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Shri. Nani A. Palkhivala Centenary lecture on ‘Good governance and the Constitution’ by Justice B.N. Srikrishna, retired Judge, Supreme Court of India, Bhavan’s premises, Khincha Auditorium, Race Course Road, 11 a.m.

Karnataka State Federation of Valmiki Nayaka Association: Kannada rajyotsava and Maharshi Valmiki birth anniversary, Kannada Shaitya Parishat, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet, 11 a.m.

Prayoga: A Stem initiative for school kids, inauguration by Justice M.N. Venkatachalaiah, Chairman, Advisory Board, Prayoga, and former Chief Justice of India, Jain College, 3rd Floor, Basketball Court, Jayanagar, 9th Block, 9.30 a.m.

Karnataka Navodaya Vidyarthi Samithi: Navodaya habba, convention of Navodaya teachers and students, Katsumasa Maruo, Consultate General of Japan, Bangalore, General Affairs/ Political Economy and Culture / Security, Dr. Rajkumar Kalabhavan, Geleyara Balaga bus station, Mahalkshmipuram, 11 a.m.

Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi and Indian Auqaf Foundation, New Delhi: National seminar on protection, promotion and progress of Auqaf in India, moving from recession to refurbishment, Devraja Urs Bhavan, 16/D, Millers Road, Vasanth Nagar, 9 a.m.